Paul E. Titter, age 91, of Media, PA, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. Paul was employed as a Machinist with Dupont, until retirement. He was a member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, Aston, PA. Paul enjoyed bowling and was on bowling leagues at the Conchester Bowling Lanes. Son of the late Daniel S. and Elva M. Titter; husband of the late Marian Ward Titter; father of the late Paul E. Titter, Jr., granddaughter Lindsay Anna Titter and great granddaughter Caralynn Mary Titter. Survivors: Sons: Gary and Barb Titter of West Grove, PA, Mark and Dawn Titter of Evans, GA, Glen and Heather Titter of Bryn Athyn, PA., and Marilyn Titter of Lancaster, PA, 14 Grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren. Survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and family friend Tammy Titter. Visitation: Friday, February 28th after 10:00AM at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 4020 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Memorial Service: Friday, February 28th at 11:00AM at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donation to: Mt. Hope Church or Heart of Hope The Caralynn Titter Foundation, P.O. Box 428, West Grove, PA 19390. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020