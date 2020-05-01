Paul Edward Bustin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Edward Bustin of Sayre, PA, passed away on April 19, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1960 in Ridley Park, PA and graduated from Ridley High School in 1978. He later received his degree in Fire Science from DCCC. Ed spent his career in the safety and environmental field but found his calling as a Bradford County Commissioner. He was an active member in the Ridley Park Fire Department from 1976 to 1982. Upon moving with his new wife, Ed joined the Sayre Fire Department, worked as an EMT and served on the board of Greater Valley EMS. His life can be defined by dedicated community service to the people of Bradford County. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Terry (Clymer) Bustin, sons Bob Bustin, Bill and Bri (Richardson) Bustin, and Dan Bustin. Ed is survived by his sisters, Madeline Dougherty, Jean (Harry) Diener, Christine Fagan and brothers, Jim, Tom (Lisa) Bustin, and John (Linda) Bustin, grandson, Deaglan James and his mother Stephanie Church, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his son James Edward, parents, Paul and Helen Bustin, niece Katelyn Bustin, and brothers-in-law, Frank Dougherty and Dan Fagan. Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date for this Summer. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved