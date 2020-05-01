Paul Edward Bustin of Sayre, PA, passed away on April 19, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1960 in Ridley Park, PA and graduated from Ridley High School in 1978. He later received his degree in Fire Science from DCCC. Ed spent his career in the safety and environmental field but found his calling as a Bradford County Commissioner. He was an active member in the Ridley Park Fire Department from 1976 to 1982. Upon moving with his new wife, Ed joined the Sayre Fire Department, worked as an EMT and served on the board of Greater Valley EMS. His life can be defined by dedicated community service to the people of Bradford County. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Terry (Clymer) Bustin, sons Bob Bustin, Bill and Bri (Richardson) Bustin, and Dan Bustin. Ed is survived by his sisters, Madeline Dougherty, Jean (Harry) Diener, Christine Fagan and brothers, Jim, Tom (Lisa) Bustin, and John (Linda) Bustin, grandson, Deaglan James and his mother Stephanie Church, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his son James Edward, parents, Paul and Helen Bustin, niece Katelyn Bustin, and brothers-in-law, Frank Dougherty and Dan Fagan. Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date for this Summer. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.