|
|
Paul F. Maranzini, DO of Springfield, PA, age 71, passed away October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Victoria S. (nee Sturges); loving brother of Immaculata Maranzini and Theresa Fabiani. Also survived by many nieces and nephews & great nieces and nephews. Dr. Maranzini was affiliated with Concentra and Taylor Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Monday Oct. 7 after 6pm, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and Tuesday Oct. 8, 9:30am, St. Francis of Assisi, 136 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA 19064 and his Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. Contributions to America Heart Disease, National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 and Philabundance, 3616 South Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA)
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019