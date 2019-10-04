|
1945-2019 Paul F. Sides, III, 73, lifelong resident of Eddystone, died Oct. 3, 2019. Paul was predeceased by his daughter, Penny L. Sides; and his brothers, Eugene Sides and Richard Vail Sides. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ella M. Beggs Sides; his children, Tammy S. Zambon (Richard) and Andrew P. Sides (Lindsey); his brother, Robert Charles Sides; and his grandchildren, Reese and Cooper Sides and Benjamin Zambon. Visitation: 7-9 PM Tues., Oct. 8, 2019 White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. and 8:45-9:45 AM Wednesday at church. Mass: 10 AM Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Burial: Glenwood Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St, Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019