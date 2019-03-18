|
1937-2019 Paul J. McFadden, 81, of Aston died March 15, 2019 at Harlee Manor. Born in Philadelphia, son of the late James J. and M. Eleanor Kane McFadden, he lived in Media before moving to his late residence 55 years ago. Mr. McFadden was a veteran of the US Army. He was a dog trainer for over 55 years, self-employed from 1995 to 2013, when he retired. Paul had also worked at Philadelphia Electric and Thomas Chevrolet. He was a member of The Church of St. Joseph, the Association of Pet Dog Trainers and Concord Country Club where he enjoyed golfing. Paul was also the brother of the late Mary E. Collins (Tom). He was the loving husband of Catherine E. Shields McFadden, also survived by loving nieces, Marydenise Boggs (Bill), Sandy Warren (Bob) and Patti Collins, other nieces and nephews and a special thank you to his nephew, Charles “Bud” Sweeny (Sharon) for their loving care during Paul’s illness. Funeral Mass 11 AM Thursday at The Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial Private. Memorial gifts to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063 or Mass Cards would be appreciated. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019