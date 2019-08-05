|
Paul J. Mulhern (80) of Clifton Heights, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday August 3rd. Born July 15th, 1939, Paul was raised in West Philadelphia and graduated from West Catholic Boys High School in 1957. After high school, Paul enlisted in The United States Marine Corps and was a proud member of 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment (Warlords). Upon returning he married his high school sweetheart, Anna Marie (Chambers). Paul was a 27-year employee of Bell of PA and spent 17 years with Enterprise after leaving Bell. He was active in his community and held a lifetime membership in The Marine Corp League (Upper Darby) where he was once Chaplin of the detachment. He enjoyed fishing, John Wayne movies, and spending time with family. Paul is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 years Anna Marie; his four sons, Paul J. III (Dina), Patrick J., Kevin J., and Brian, and 10 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wed. Aug. 7, 2019 6:30pm and Thurs. morning 9:00am O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 10:00am Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 6, 2019