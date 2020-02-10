|
Paul J. Murray, Sr., 79 of Springfield, PA., died Friday February 07, 2020 in Fair Acres, Lima, PA. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late William P and the late Marie (Schneipp) Murray, Sr. Paul lived in Springfield for the past 15 years coming from Clifton Hts. He was an active member and Eucharistic Minister of St. Eugene’s Church, past president of St. Eugene’s Home and School Association and a leader of their Boy Scout troop. Paul was a Barber with Frank’s Barber Shop, Springfield, Volunteer Fireman and a retired Bus Driver and Union Rep. for SEPTA. He was in the Army Reserves from 1963-1969 Survived by his wife: Agatha (nee Dillio) Murray, his children Kim (Bob) Kilgore and Paul J. (Valerie) Murray, Jr.: grandchildren Nicholas Murray, Zachary, Kelsey, Emily Kilgore his sister Jane Alvino and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday February 14,2020 from 9:30- 10:45am at Saint Eugene’s Church, 200 Oak Lane, Primos, PA, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment will be Friday in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Memorial donations in Paul’s memory to , 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 11, 2020