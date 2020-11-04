1/1
Paul Kenneth Metzger
Paul Kenneth Metzger passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 while recuperating at home from surgery. He was born in 1948 to Paul Bigler Metzger and Hazel Metzger (Thoman) in Columbia, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Hempfield High School in Landisville, Elizabethtown College (BA in Political Science) and West Chester University (Masters Degree). He was a lifetime resident of Pennsylvania, residing in Brookhaven with his wife, Pat, for the last 28 years. Paul is survived by his wife Pat; brothers Tom (Betty) and Jim (Sue); his four sons Jamie, Jarod, Ian (Rachael) and Cris (Krista); his nieces Jackie (John), Allison (Rory), Kerri (Todd), Megan and Ryan, and his grandchildren Emilie, Nathan, Jayse, Mason and Dell. All services will be private. Full obit and condolence at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
