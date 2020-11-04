1/1
Paul Kenneth Metzger
1948 - 2020
Paul Kenneth Metzger passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 while recuperating at home from surgery. He was born in 1948 to Paul Bigler Metzger and Hazel Metzger (Thoman) in Columbia, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Hempfield High School in Landisville, Elizabethtown College (BA in Political Science) and West Chester University (Masters Degree). He was a lifetime resident of Pennsylvania, residing in Brookhaven with his wife, Pat, for the last 28 years. Paul is survived by his wife Pat; brothers Tom (Betty) and Jim (Sue); his four sons Jamie, Jarod, Ian (Rachael) and Cris (Krista); his nieces Jackie (John), Allison (Rory), Kerri (Todd), Megan and Ryan, and his grandchildren Emilie, Nathan, Jayse, Mason and Dell. All services will be private. Full obit and condolence at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Homes
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
November 2, 2020
Dear Pat, We've been thinking of you and hope you and your family are doing OK during this difficult time. We thought the tribute was thoughtfully done and really captured Paul's spirit. We will plan on making a contribution to the ASPCA in Paul's memory unless you suggest something else. With deepest sympathy, Don and Carolyn
Don Frey
Friend
