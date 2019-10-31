Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Paul N. Lombardi, age 62, of Prospect Park, PA, on October 28th, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 33 years Diane M. (nee Littrell); his loving children Paul J. and Justin M., and his cherished brothers Nicholas S. (Maria) and Michael M. (the late Rosemarie). Precious son of the late Venice (nee DiCrola) and Paul Lombardi. Paul was a loving husband and a devoted father and brother. He was very involved in his children’s lives and helped coach the Pirates wrestling team when his sons were young. Paul was also a loyal employee at Boeing as an industrial engineer for over 30 years. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, November 4th, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at St. Anastasia Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to 527 Plymouth Rd #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 1, 2019
