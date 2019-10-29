Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Burial
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Edgewood Memorial Park
325 Baltimore Pike
Glen Mills, PA
Paul R. Rowcroft, age 56, of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Jennifer G. Rowcroft. He is survived by two children, Debra A. Rowcroft and David P. Rowcroft; siblings Steve Rowcroft, Daniel (Mary Beth) Rowcroft, Danielle Love, and Harry Ritchie; several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his loving parents, Edgar and Barbara Rowcroft. Paul was a devoted father, loving husband, hardworking serviceman, and avid Eagles fan. Paul was also a proud veteran - he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1981-1985. He graduated from Interboro High School in 1981, and grew up in Prospect Park and Norwood, Pennsylvania. Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial visitation this Friday, November 1st, from 9:30am-11am, at Cavanagh Funeral Home at 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, Pennsylvania 19074, followed by a memorial service at 11am. Soon thereafter, there will be a burial service at Edgewood Memorial Park, 325 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania 19342 at 12:30pm. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in Paul’s honor. Donations can be made at: diabetes.org/donate
