Paul Steven Plotnick, On May 22, 2020. Husband of Helene Kates. Son of the late Anna and Jack Plotnick. Father of Alyssa Plotnick and Ben Plotnick. Brother of Mark Plotnick and Susan Plotnick. Uncle of Elliott Warshowsky and Michael Warshowsky. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in his memory may be made to Cong. Beth El-Ner Tamid, 715 Paxon Hollow Rd., Broomall, Pa., 19008. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com GOLDSTEINS’ ROSENBERG’S RAPHAEL-SACKS

Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
