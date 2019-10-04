|
|
Paul W. Engel, Jr., 78, of Springfield, Pa passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Paul W. and Marguerite (nee Fenwick) Engel and his beloved wife Josephine “Josie” Engel. Paul was an avid gardener; both vegetables and flowers. His tomato plants and zinnia’s were his favorite. He enjoyed his rides to Booth’s Corner Farmers Market and listening to his music. He had previously worked for Pathmark in produce for over 35 years. Paul loved his Yorkshire Terriers but most of all he loved the time he spent with his family. Paul is survived by his loving children Paul W. Engel, III (Darnell) and Joanne Tumelty (Joseph); also his wonderful grandchildren Breanna, Joseph and Liam. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in Paul’s memory to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, Pa 19063
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019