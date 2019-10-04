Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Engel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Engel Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul W. Engel Jr. Obituary
Paul W. Engel, Jr., 78, of Springfield, Pa passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Paul W. and Marguerite (nee Fenwick) Engel and his beloved wife Josephine “Josie” Engel. Paul was an avid gardener; both vegetables and flowers. His tomato plants and zinnia’s were his favorite. He enjoyed his rides to Booth’s Corner Farmers Market and listening to his music. He had previously worked for Pathmark in produce for over 35 years. Paul loved his Yorkshire Terriers but most of all he loved the time he spent with his family. Paul is survived by his loving children Paul W. Engel, III (Darnell) and Joanne Tumelty (Joseph); also his wonderful grandchildren Breanna, Joseph and Liam. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in Paul’s memory to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, Pa 19063
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.