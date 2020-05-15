Paula Ann Healy
Paula Ann Healy, 69, on April 30, 2020. She would have been married 49 years in August to her loving husband Larry. She is survived by her children Shannon (Kevin Bullman), Kevin (Allison) and Lauren (Jon Piselli) along with her grandchildren Aidan, Maddie and Ryan. She is also survived by her 4 sisters Karen Henry, Carla Bukowy, Kelly Kenney and Andrea Ennis. She enjoyed trips to Ocean City and Cape May and sleepovers with Aidan and Maddie, and family and holiday dinners. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield Pa 19064 or the Hearing Loss Association of America,www.hearingloss.org. A private mass and interment was held and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.vraimfh.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
