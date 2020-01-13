|
|
Paula J Fusello (nee Day) 59 of Ridley Twp., Milmont Park, PA, died Friday January 10, 2020 in the Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and the late Jeanne (Grugan) Day. Paula graduated in 1979 from Interboro High School and received her Associates Degree in Business Administration from DCCC. She was an Office Manager, employed by AGL Spray Foam. Paula was devoted wife and loving Mother and grandmother. She enjoyed boating and spending time on the water, keeping the family boat on the Bohemia River, MD. Predeceased by her parents and her brother Michael Day. Survived by her husband: Scott Fusello, her daughters and their husbands Jeanne (John) Cunningham of Media, PA and Michele (Philip) Fusello-Gardill of West Chester, PA. Her brother and sister in law Charles “Chas” P. (Terry) Day and her 3 grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10-11:15am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 927 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA followed by her funeral service at 11:30 am. Interment will be private In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department 6 Herndon Ave Annapolis ,MD 21403 or online CBF.org Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020