Paulette M. (Ertwine) Wilson, age 96, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, formerly of Ringtown, PA, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Paulette was born and raised in Ringtown PA, and was a graduate of Ringtown High School. Paulette was employed at Sun Shipyard and then was employed at Rose Tree Media School District as a manager in the school cafeteria for more than 20 years, until her retirement. Paulette was active with the Middletown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Ringtown, PA, since 1951. She was an avid Phillies fan, enjoyed cooking and loved animals. Wife of the late Frank A. Wilson. Survivors: Daughter: Mary Kay (Eric) Wilson-Aberle Also survived by many nieces and nephews Graveside Service: Tuesday, September 15th at 1:00PM at Media Cemetery, Kirk Lane, Media, PA 19063. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Middletown Fire Company No. 1, 425 S. New Middletown Rd. Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com