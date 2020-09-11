1/1
Paulette M. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paulette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paulette M. (Ertwine) Wilson, age 96, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, formerly of Ringtown, PA, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Paulette was born and raised in Ringtown PA, and was a graduate of Ringtown High School. Paulette was employed at Sun Shipyard and then was employed at Rose Tree Media School District as a manager in the school cafeteria for more than 20 years, until her retirement. Paulette was active with the Middletown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Ringtown, PA, since 1951. She was an avid Phillies fan, enjoyed cooking and loved animals. Wife of the late Frank A. Wilson. Survivors: Daughter: Mary Kay (Eric) Wilson-Aberle Also survived by many nieces and nephews Graveside Service: Tuesday, September 15th at 1:00PM at Media Cemetery, Kirk Lane, Media, PA 19063. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Middletown Fire Company No. 1, 425 S. New Middletown Rd. Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Media Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved