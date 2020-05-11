Pauline Anna (Hemphill) Wilson
Pauline Anna Wilson (nee Hemphill), 90, daughter of Anna Hemphill (nee Wulle) and James Hemphill, passed from this world in her sleep on May 5, 2020 after a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer Disease. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pauline was a 1947 graduate of Bartram High School and worked as a claims investigator with Social Security and as an administrative assistant for Scott Paper Company. Pauline was the matriarch of the family known for her creativity, sharp mind, and sense of humor. She loved road trips especially by the road less traveled in her Studebaker ranging from Montreal to Miami. A life long supporter of the SPCA and WWF, Pauline possessed a deep love of nature and wildlife drawing strength from the sound and scent of the ocean as well as the forest. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Norwood, Pa. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandson, nieces, and nephews. No holiday or family event was complete without a visit to Aunt Polly’s as much for her culinary skills as the ever present good humor, laughter, and storytelling she was renowned for. All were welcome at her table. Pauline was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, David Wilson, and brothers Leslie R. Hemphill and James L. Hemphill. She is survived by her son, Frank Wilson of Essington; her grandson, Harry Wilson of Prospect Park; nieces, Gail Sweeney of Williamsburg, VA, Susan Zulker of Pitman, N.J., and Kim Hagenbach of Morton, Pa.; as well as six grandnieces and nephews and two great-grandnieces. We are blessed to call her mother, grandmother, and aunt. We are grateful for the loving home she created, the lessons she taught us and the joy she brought into our lives. Due to current health restrictions, a memorial service and life celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com


