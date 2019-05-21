Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Pauline B. Betzala Pellak

Pauline B. Betzala Pellak Obituary
1921-2019 Pauline B. Betzala Pellak, 98, of Springfield died May 19, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Petrash Betzala and moved to her late residence two years ago. Pauline was employed as a Bus Aide for Springfield School District and was a member of the Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Pellak, who died in 1969; her siblings, Michael, Mary, Joseph, John, Ann, Helen & Eleanor; and her granddaughter, Paula A. Byers. She is survived by her children, Barbara Jean Byers (Dal), Dennis John Pellak, Andrew Michael Pellak (Pat), Eleanor Marie Jones (Ken), Kenneth Paul Pellak (Betsy); her sister, Jean Betzala Early; also, 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Funeral Service: 12:00 Noon Friday, at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 11:00 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 2310 S. 24th St., Philadelphia, PA 19145 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019
