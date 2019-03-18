Home

Pauline B. Cannon (nee Trow), age 97, of Maple Shade, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Friday, March 15, 2019. Mrs. Cannon was born in Amherst, NH and had resided in Chester, PA before moving to Mount Laurel, NJ in 1973. Pauline was predeceased by her beloved spouse, Charles H. Cannon and grandson, Ryan Coupe. She is survived by her children, Norman R. Cannon (Betsy), Pauline M. Coupe (Gailen), Eileen P. Coupe (Larry), Susan E. Parker (Steve), Dorothy A. Gaul (Bruce); grandchildren, Debby, Tom, Michelle, Melissa, Jeremy, Jason and Adam; great-grandchildren, Laelle, Delaney, Nora, Margot, Matthew, Kyle, Jorden, Jaden, Aubrey, Cade. A Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21st from 10:00 to 11:00 AM immediately followed by the Funeral Service and then the Interment, all at the Easton Bible Church, 2407 Fostertown Road, Hainesport, NJ 08036.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019
