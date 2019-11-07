Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Pauline "Polly" (Roberts) Munson

Pauline "Polly" (Roberts) Munson Obituary
1923 - 2019 Pauline (Polly) Munson (nee Roberts) age 95, of Trainer, PA went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019. Born in McMinnville, TN on November 29, 1923, she was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Pauline also loved to travel, crafting and going on “spur of the moment trips.” She especially looked forward to the yearly family beach vacation. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Charles D. Munson Sr. in 2005. She is survived by her children Peggie Cacciatore (Satch), Charles D. Munson, Jr., and Paula Petrilla (Will). Grandchildren: Ed, Joe, Bob, Dawn, Bill, Chris, Carly and Christy, and 9 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday, November 11th, 7 pm-9 pm at The Kaniefski, Kendus & D’Anjolell Memorial Home, 3900 W. 9th Street, Trainer, PA 19061. On November 12, a viewing will be held from 10 am to 10:45 am, followed by an 11 am funeral service at Chichester United Wesleyan Church 5151 Chichester Avenue, Upper Chichester, PA 19061. Interment Lawn Croft Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to The Chichester United Wesleyan Church, 5151 Chichester Avenue, Upper Chichester, PA 19061 OR The 625 W. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428 Arr: Kaniefski, Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 8, 2019
