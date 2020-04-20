|
|
Pauline Steinmeyer, 98 of Folcroft passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at the Crozer Chester Med. Ctr. in Upland Borough. She was born March 11, 1922 in Philadelphia to the late Andrew & Catherine (Yawarski) Matkowski. In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Howard, and seven siblings. Survivors include her children, Ernie (Beth), Howard, Sandy (Rich) Hatton and Kevin (Stephanie); 15 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one great greatgrandchild. A Private Graveside Service was held Monday at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2020