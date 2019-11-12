|
1923-2019 Paulline M. Ellis Tobin, 96, of Ridley Park died November 9, 2019 at her home. Born in Rich Hill, MO, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Opal Carr Ellis and resided in Ridley Park for over 60 years. Paulline was a graduate of Rich Hill High School and Warrensburg Teacher College. She earned her Master’s Degree from Temple University. Paulline was a member of the Church of St. Madeline and taught first grade for the Ridley School District for over 30 years before retiring in 1984. She loved traveling and her home in N. Cape May. Paulline’s greatest love was her family and she enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Paulline was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas J. Tobin, who died July 10, 2015; and her siblings, Claudine McDevitt and Gilbert Ellis. She is survived by her children, Sally Ellen Aglidian (Hans), Mary Catherine Geiger (Philip), Rosemarie Savastano (George), Anne Russell (Raymond); her grandchildren, Shannon (Alex), Melissa (Michael), Thomas (Maureen), Amy (Vaughn), Geoffrey, Anthony (Amber), Michael and Kayla; her great grandchildren, Delanie, Alexander, Cooper, Ethan, Quinn and Harper; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10:30 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to the Ridley Education Foundation, c/o Ridley School District, Folsom, PA 19033 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 13, 2019