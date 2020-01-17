|
Pearl V. Zebleckes passed away on January 17th, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Zebleckes, Sr.; children, Maryann and Anthony Zebleckes; 5 siblings. She is survived by her children, Joseph A. Zebleckes, Jr. (Janet) and Lisa Smith (Joseph); 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Her funeral mass will be on Monday, January 20th at 11am at Holy Rosary Church in Claymont, DE. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11am in church. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 18, 2020