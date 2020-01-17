Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Claymont, DE
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Claymont, DE
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lawn Croft Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Zebleckes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Zebleckes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Zebleckes Obituary
Pearl V. Zebleckes passed away on January 17th, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Zebleckes, Sr.; children, Maryann and Anthony Zebleckes; 5 siblings. She is survived by her children, Joseph A. Zebleckes, Jr. (Janet) and Lisa Smith (Joseph); 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Her funeral mass will be on Monday, January 20th at 11am at Holy Rosary Church in Claymont, DE. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11am in church. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ward Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -