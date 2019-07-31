|
|
1945 - 2019 Peggy Lee Daniels, age 73 of Wilmington, DE, passed on July 29, 2019. She was born and raised in Trainer, PA. Peggy enjoyed traveling, cooking, ceramics, and watching horse racing. She loved collecting Wizard of Oz memorabilia and loved her home, family and friends. Survived by her loving husband John J. Daniels, dear daughter Tiffany Welthy, and cherished grandson Eric Michael Sharier, Jr. Relatives and Friends may call Saturday, 8/3/2019, from 9:00 - 10:45 AM at the Kaniefski, Kendus, Danjolell Memorial Home, 3900 West 9th Street, Trainer, PA 19061, Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment Private.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 1, 2019