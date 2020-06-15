Peter Hladish, 94 of Woodlyn, PA died peacefully May 3, 2020. Peter “Pete” was born in McAdoo, PA on Sept. 4, 1925. He served in the Navy onboard the USS Yorktown during WWII and received a Purple Heart for his service. He earned his Airframe and Powerplant license and worked at Boeing for 38 years in management, retiring as a flight test inspector in 1989. Throughout his life, he was a church-going man, attending mass with his wife, Margaret (Marge) at the Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church, and more recently at the Holy Myrrh-Bearers Ukrainian Catholic Church. Pete was an avid gardener. He was a devoted, patient and kind father and husband. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother John and son Gregory. He is survived by his Sisters Mary, Martha, Jean and Lubow; his wife, Margaret (Schott) Hladish of 68 years; and children Peter (Theresa) Hladish, Patricia (John) Hoffmann Brock, Allen (Sue) Hladish, Chris (Jenn) Hladish, Joe (Teri) Hladish, and Carole (Rich) June; grandchildren Brandon, Brooke, Kristin, Theresa, Peter, Robert, Alyssa, Angela, Steven, Ryan, Rachel and 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holy Myrrh-Bearers Ukrainian Catholic Church, Swarthmore. A private funeral and interment will be held at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home on Friday May 8, 2020.