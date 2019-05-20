|
1921-2019 Peter J. Klekotka, 97, of Milmont Park died May 19, 2019. Born and raised in Chester, he was the son of the late Stanley and Antonina Szal Klekotka. Peter was a graduate of Eddystone High School, class of 1941, after attending Archmere Academy. He was a decorated WWII veteran who served in the US Army. Peter was last employed by Westinghouse before he retired in 1983, and previously was self-employed. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace RC Church. Peter was predeceased by his siblings, Stanley, Edward, Walter, Cecelia and Loretta. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jane A. Rzasa; his children, Peter J. Klekotka (Eileen), Nancy J. Klekotka Picarello (James F.) and Ronald P. Klekotka (Robin); his grandson, Jason Klekotka and his great grandson, Ashton Klekotka. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Thursday at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, where relatives and friends may call from 9:15-10:15 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019