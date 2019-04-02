|
Peter J. Meehan, age 84 of Glen Mills, PA formerly of Southwest Philadelphia and Briarcliffe. Pete was an avid Villanova, Penn State and Notre Dame fan. He worked at Boeing for 40 years. Proud graduate of West Catholic High School. Pete married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart Jane R. (nee: Adams) Meehan, who preceded him in death along with their grandchild, Casey Rae Bertolino. Loving father of Joe (Jaci), Tom (Carla), Terry (Fran) Shuda, Franny (Richard) Bertolino and Dan (Andee). Grandfather of 13, great grandfather of 10. Pete has resided at Maris Grove for 12 years and has many friends there. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday April 5, 2019 1pm Maris Grove, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342 and to his Funeral Mass Friday 2pm in the Chapel. Burial Private. Contributions in honor of Casey at the Bat, Casey Bertolino, Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019