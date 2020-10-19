Peter J. Molineux, a long time Ridley Park resident and a retiree from Boeing, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14th, surrounded by his family. He was 71 years old. Pete was born September 1st, 1949 and raised in Collingdale, PA. From dating to empty nesters, a loving husband to Trudy. From Collingdale to San Francisco, and everywhere in between, a loyal friend to many. From the ball fields to piano recitals, a devoted dad to Audrey and Adam. From Molineux Carpets to murder mysteries, an aspiring entrepreneur. From the Nicholson Rd. basement to the back deck, a stubborn craftsmen. From politics to everyday life, a man never short of opinion. From Ben, Grey & June to Lou & Russ, a goofy grandpop lovingly known as Dete. Pete is survived by his wife of 47 years, Trudy Meindl Molineux, daughter Audrey Molineux (Brian Burnheter) of Swarthmore, son Adam Molineux (Laurie) of Havertown, five grandchildren (Ben, Grey, June, Lou & Russ), nephew Steve Molineux, niece Marcie Molineux O’Connor (Pat), the extended Meindl family, and many lifelong friends, all of whom he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Theodore, brother Steve and sister Marcia. Pete will be deeply missed. Due to the current circumstances, there will be a celebration of Pete’s life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association or Crozer Health Hospice.



