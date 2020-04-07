|
|
(1931-2020) Peter Senisch, 89, of Media, previously of Woodlyn, died April 5, 2020 at Harlee Manor Nursing & Rehab Center. Born in Marlin, PA, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna Dropko Senisch. Peter served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was employed as a Mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church and the Delco Road Runners. Peter was a “Mr. Fix-It” who was self-taught and could build anything. He loved the beach, baseball, woodworking and the casinos, but most importantly, his family, especially his grandchildren. Peter was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Helen. He is survived by his siblings, Mary DiMarco and Steven Senisch (Linda); his daughters, Donna Glace (Joe) and Andrea Barrar (Tim); his grandchildren, Lindsay Sirolli (Chris), Joseph Glace, Timothy Barrar (Emilie), Meghan Hawkins (Greg), Andrew Glace (Joom), Jennifer Glace and Drew Barrar; and his great grandson, Hunter Hawkins. A Memorial Mass and burial will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to delcorrc.com or curealz.org www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 8, 2020