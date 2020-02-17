|
|
Peter Visco, age 79 of Wilmington, DE passed away on February 13, 2020 at home. Born to Peter Sr. and Rosina Ferrara Visco, in Marcus Hook, PA, he resided for the past year in Wilmington, DE, and was a longtime resident of Upper Chichester, PA. Peter currently worked as a clerk at Acme in Wilmington for over 35 years and also owned his own hair salon in Marcus Hook. Devoted to his faith, Peter was a member of Immaculate Conception of Lourdes Church. He enjoyed his many pet birds, going out to eat, and had a good sense of humor. In addition to his parents, Peter is preceded in death by 4 siblings, Andrew Visco, Salvena “Sally” DeFrank, James Poulicci and Louis Visco. He is survived by his brother, Frank (Julie) Visco. A visitation will be held on Thursday 9:30-10:15AM, at Immaculate Conception of Lourdes Catholic Church, 21 W. 8th Street, Marcus Hook, PA followed by a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Interment, Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, 170 Possum Hollow Rd., Newark, DE 19711 (tristatebird.org) Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 18, 2020