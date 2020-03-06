Home

Phil Loveland, 69 of Bear DE, formerly of Aston Pa, passed away February 26, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. He is survived by the love his life Jaenette Wood; two daughters, Cindy and Stacey; sisters Alecia Racine and Kim Martin; brother James Loveland. Predeceased by parents Robert and Gertude Loveland; brothers: Robert and David; sisters: Dottie Loveland, Vivian Wyatt, Lila Bonney and Barbara Bamfourth. Phil will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and grand children.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 8, 2020
