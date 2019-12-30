|
Philip D. Cerami Sr., 83, of Brookhaven PA, died Monday December 23, 2019. Born in Chester, he was the son of the late David and Dorothy Cerami. He was a 1954 graduate of St. James high school. He began his career as a barber in 1956 and went on to be a successful entrepreneur. With his dearest friend, Tom Jones, he was co-owner of Tom Jones Family Restaurant for 47 years until it was sold in 2017. He established numerous other businesses through the years including multiple gas stations and car washes. He made his second home for many years on the beautiful Island of St. Maarten, where he loved the people and community. He lived there until September 2017 when hurricane Irma destroyed his home on the island. Through the entire storm he was never afraid, and his faith never wavered. Phil enjoyed the Jersey shore his entire life, loved the casinos and spending time with family and friends. Every Wednesday night he looked forward to Gourmet Club, dinner with his longtime friends. More than anything, he loved Jesus Christ and wanted to be remembered as a Man of God. He was predeceased by his wife Christina Couch, his first wife Geraldine Cerami and his sister, Ann Stein. Phil is survived by his sister, Marie Miele, his children, Patti Cerami Field (David), Philip Cerami Jr. (Consuela), Eddie Cerami, Cathy Cerami Byrne (Steve), Richard Couch (Summer), 8 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. A Memorial Mass will take place at 11am on Friday January 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd, Brookhaven, PA 19015. Family will receive friends on Friday from 9:30-11:00am at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to either: The Salvation Army, Chester Corps, 151 W. 15th St., Chester, PA, 19013. Main Line Health Hospice, 240 N. Radnor Chester Road, Suite 100, Radnor, PA 19087. Arrangements by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
