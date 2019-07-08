Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of St. Eugene
200 S. Oak Ave.
Primos, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Eugene
200 S. Oak Ave.
Primos, PA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
View Map
Philip F. Stevens Obituary
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Philip F. Stevens of Flemington, NJ, formerly of Sharon Hill. He passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019 at the age of 72. He is survived by his brothers John, Michael and his niece Bridget Stevens. Phil was a proud Vietnam Air Force veteran, a retired manager of AT&T in Bedminster, NJ and an active member in the Elks Lodge #1928. He was a lifelong sports enthusiast, but most of all enjoyed the camaraderie and good sportsmanship he shared with his fellow golfers. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Wednesday after 9:30am in the church of St. Eugene, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Center For The Blind, 100 W. 15th St., Chester, PA 19013.
Published in The Daily Times on July 9, 2019
