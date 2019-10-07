|
|
Philip Francis Knoll, 88, of Collingdale, PA passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Philadelphia on May 31, 1931 to the late Peter and Marie Knoll. Philip was the husband of the late Rita June Knoll. He was the devoted father of Philip F. (Kathy) Knoll , Michael P. (Betsy) Knoll , James V. (Cathy) Knoll, Barbara A. Knoll and the late Joseph J. Knoll. He is survived by 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; his sisters, Rita Divers, and Theresa Boyle. He is predeceased by his brother Vincent Knoll. He was a retired letter carrier of the United States Postal Service. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, October 10th from 9:30am St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Avenue, Collingdale, PA 19023 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019