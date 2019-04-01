Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Dardine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip W. Dardine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Philip W. Dardine Obituary
Philip W. Dardine passed away suddenly on March 29th, he was 85 years old. Phil was born and raised in South West Philadelphia and moved to Aldan, PA after getting married. He started his career as a professional diver and swim team coach at the Center City YMCA. After getting married, Phil became a union bricklayer, serving as superintendent on many of Philadelphia’s construction and restoration projects throughout the 70’s and into the late 90’s. He owned a maintenance business after retiring as a bricklayer. For the past 15 years he has worked as a bailiff in the Delaware County Courthouse where he was known to “hold court” in the court house cafeteria. He was a passionate motorcycle rider and took an annual trip across country for several years and rode across Europe on his motorcycle while he was in his mid 70’s. Phil’s absolute love though was his family. He is survived by his daughter Betsy (Brian) Mossor; his son Phillip Dardine and Brian (Beth) Dardine; grandson’s Randy (Lindsey) Mossor, Devin (Jennifer) Mossor and Eric Dardine; granddaughter’s Samantha (Estaban) Martinez and Sabrina (Colin) Phillip. Also 2 great-grandchildren Roselle Phillip and Brady Mossor. Phil was also very close to his nieces Adrienne (Michael) Campalongo and Lea Edwards. It’s been said that “hero’s get remembered, but legends never die”. Phil was certainly a legend in the monds of his family and friends. He will be missed by many. Memorial Service: Tuesday, April 9th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the White Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078.
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now