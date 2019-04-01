|
Phillip W. Dardine passed away suddenly on March 29th, he was 85 years old. Phil was born and raised in South West Philadelphia and moved to Aldan, PA after getting married. He started his career as a professional diver and swim team coach at the Center City YMCA. After getting married, Phil became a union bricklayer, serving as superintendent on many of Philadelphia’s construction and restoration projects throughout the 70’s and into the late 90’s. He owned a maintenance business after retiring as a bricklayer. For the past 15 years he has worked as a bailiff in the Delaware County Courthouse where he was known to “hold court” in the court house cafeteria. He was a passionate motorcycle rider and took an annual trip across country for several years and rode across Europe on his motorcycle while he was in his mid 70’s. Phil’s absolute love though was his family. He is survived by his daughter Betsy (Brian) Mossor; his son Phillip Dardine and Brian (Beth) Dardine; grandson’s Randy (Lindsey) Mossor, Devin (Jennifer) Mossor and Eric Dardine; granddaughter’s Samantha (Estaban) Martinez and Sabrina (Colin) Phillip. Also 2 great-grandchildren Roselle Phillip and Brady Mossor. Phil was also very close to his nieces Adrienne (Michael) Campalongo and Lea Edwards. It’s been said that “hero’s get remembered, but legends never die”. Phil was certainly a legend in the monds of his family and friends. He will be missed by many. Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019