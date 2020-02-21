|
|
(1935-2020) Phyllis E. Miles-Herbst, 84, of Aston died February 17, 2020 at her home. Born and raised in Upland, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eleanor DeHaven Tomlinson and moved to her last residence 49 years ago. Phyllis was a graduate of Ridley Park High School, class of 1953 and was employed as a Secretary for the Delaware County Intermediate Unit for 42 years before retiring in 2014. She was a member of the Mount Hope UM Church for over 60 years, where she ran the Youth Program for several years, sang in the choir and was a Sunday School Teacher. Phyllis enjoyed traveling, history, gardening, camping, square and round dancing, but most important was her family. She was predeceased by her first husband, Marshall S. Miles, Jr.; her daughter, Patricia E. Hyde, who died March 10, 2001; and her brother, Richard Tomlinson Phyllis is survived by her husband of 23 years, Kenneth F. Herbst; her son, Marshall S. “Scott” Miles, III (His Wife Sonya); and her grandchildren, Desiree Alysia Miles, Nathan Miles and Alex Rukavina. Funeral Service: 10 AM Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Mount Hope UM Church, 4020 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014, where friends may call after 9 AM. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery . Memorial gifts may be made to the above church. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2020