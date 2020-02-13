Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Sakers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Helen Sakers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Helen Sakers Obituary
Phyllis Helen Sakers, age 66, passed away 1/31/2020 after a short battle with cancer. Born to the late Robert & Dorothy Sakers. Predeceased by siblings, Robert, James, Fred, Paul Sakers and Sue Duncan. Survived by siblings, Stewart, Charles, John Sakers and Mary Solum; her children. Michael, Vicki, Charles and Amanda Sakers; her beloved grandchildren. Michael, Travis, Xander, Jayden and Falon. Phyllis was a loving and caring grandmother who was also devoted to caring for others as a home health aide. Memorial services are private.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -