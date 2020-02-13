|
Phyllis Helen Sakers, age 66, passed away 1/31/2020 after a short battle with cancer. Born to the late Robert & Dorothy Sakers. Predeceased by siblings, Robert, James, Fred, Paul Sakers and Sue Duncan. Survived by siblings, Stewart, Charles, John Sakers and Mary Solum; her children. Michael, Vicki, Charles and Amanda Sakers; her beloved grandchildren. Michael, Travis, Xander, Jayden and Falon. Phyllis was a loving and caring grandmother who was also devoted to caring for others as a home health aide. Memorial services are private.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2020