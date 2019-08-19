|
Phyllis (Peek) Little passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, PA. She was 83. Mrs. Little was a resident of Wayne, PA. She was a graduate of Butler High School in Butler, NJ and she earned a B.A. from Villanova University. Phyllis worked in the Borough Manager’s office in the Borough of Lansdowne, PA for over 15 years, as a Health Inspector, for Villanova University Financial Aid Office for over 14 years, and for Merion Publications as a proofreader for over 9 years. She was a long-time member of Wayne Presbyterian Church in Wayne, PA. Phyllis enjoyed traveling, art, classical music and nature, especially birds. Born in Passaic, NJ on January 4, 1936, she was a daughter of the late James Franklin Peek and Hazel (Cain) Peek. Surviving is her loving family including her husband of 63 years, David W. Little; and her 3 children: Jenny Davis and her husband, Tom, Tom Little and his wife, Marigene, and Christina Allmer and her husband, Edwin; 2 grandsons, Sean Little and Matthew Little; 2 sisters, Markie Boggess and Virginia Peek Miller; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a sister, Kay Franzese. The family will receive relatives & friends at Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 to 10:50 am; followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to Wayne Presbyterian Church Music Department, 125 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2019