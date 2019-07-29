|
|
7/3/1936 - 7/25/2019 Phyllis Marie Heilenman (nee Lindholm), age 83 of Rehoboth Beach, DE and former resident of Linwood and Secane, PA passed peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, July 25, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Philip N. and Elsie A. (nee Fredrickson) Lindholm. She was a 1954 graduate of John Bartram High School. Phyllis worked for many years as a bank teller at Southeast National Bank, and as a clerk for the Joint Action Community Service on 36th and Market Sts. in Philadelphia. Devoted wife and loving mother, Phyllis loved her family and the time she spent with them. When asked when was the happiest time of her life, she said that it was ‘raising her children’. As a mother it was her passion to teach her children to care and have compassion for all people regardless of their status, race or background. Phyllis was extremely proud of her Swedish heritage as second generation Swedish. Phyllis valued relationships and enjoyed her lifelong relationships with her friends from high school and also the community of friends from Linwood and from Aspen Meadows in Rehoboth Beach. Along with her parents Phyllis was predeceased by her brother, Philip Lindholm and her dear cousins who were more like sisters, Margaret “Tootsie” Crooks and Ruthe “Patsy” Schuler. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 63 years, Benjamin F. Heilenman, Jr.; her 5 children, Lynne C. (Paul) Jones, Guy B. (Laura) Heilenman, Glenn F. (Patricia) Heilenman, Melanie L. (Thomas McManamy) Fitzgerald, and Bradley F. (Lisa) Heilenman. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Funeral Service Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main Street, Darby, PA 19023. There will be a viewing prior, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions In Phyllis’ Memory to the “Family Ministries” of the Linwood United Methodist Church, Linwood would be appreciated by the family. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019