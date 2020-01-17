|
|
Phyllis I. Turner, 94 of Parkside, PA, formerly of Chester PA, died January 15, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Born Phyllis Irving on Sept 21, 1925, she was a graduate of Old Chester High School, Class of 1943, and Chester Hospital Training School for Nurses, and proudly trained under the WWII U.S. Army Nurses Cadet Corps. Phyllis loved being a nurse. She was an RN nurse and worked medical/surgical units at area hospitals for over 45 years: Old Chester Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital, Tri-County Metropolitan Hospital and Rosewood Rest Home. Phyllis was a member and officer of the Old Chester Hospital Nurses Alumni Organization, a charter member of Women in the Military, member of the American Rose Society. Phyllis was an avid reader, and flower gardener, she loved traveling and spending time with her friends and family. Her passion was growing Peace Roses and gardenias. Upon retiring from nursing, Phyllis opened and operated a tour group, organizing trips for local senior groups, and her Nurse’s Alumni Association. Predeceased by her husband of 52 years Frederick (Blink) F. Turner, Sr, parents Edward and Anna Irving, and sister Pearl Rivas. Survived by sons: Frederick F. Turner, Jr., David Pierce Turner, sister Mildred Engleman, nephew Luis Rivas, and a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation: Tuesday, January 21st after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Tuesday, January 21st at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, www.womensmemorial.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020