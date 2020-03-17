|
Pierce Emory Shaud, 66, of Glenolden, PA passed away suddenly at home on March 11, 2020. Born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ, he was a member of the Atlantic City High School Class of 1970. He was a longtime resident of Delaware County, PA. Recently retired, he worked at The Knife & Fork Inn in Atlantic City with his father. He then spent many years in the appliance industry, working for Woolco, Silo, American Appliance, ARI and most recently at Home Depot in Ridley Township, PA. He was predeceased by his parents, Pierce V. and Doris Shaud. He leaves behind his proudest accomplishments, his loving sons Pierce R. (Tara), Brian (Claire) and James (Rachel), along with his grandchildren Megan, Katrina, Allison and Pierce A. and one brother, Jerome. He is also survived by his aunts, many cousins, extended family and friends, especially his beloved crew at “The Burg.” A celebration of Pierce’s life will be held at a later date. Services and burial are private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Kenneth W. Murphy Funeral Home in Philadelphia.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2020