Preston David Chambers, Jr., (Pete), originally from Drexel Hill, PA, passed away peacefully with his family on Friday, November 17th, ten days short of his 78th birthday. Pete was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him, and was the all-time leading basketball scorer at West Chester in points per game for his career (at the height of 5’8”), for which he was nominated to both the West Chester and the Delaware County Athletes Sports Halls of Fame. After serving in the Army in Vietnam, he became a beloved teacher and coach in the Penn-Delco School District at both Northley Junior High and Sun Valley High School in Aston, PA for over 30 years. Pete had a kindness, joy, and passion for life that endeared him to all that knew him, and had a drive and work ethic that made him successful in fitness and all of his endeavors. He is survived and will be sorely missed by his son, Chris Chambers, of Devon PA, his wife Denise, and their children Kiera, Phoebe, and Connor; as well as his daughter, Melissa Riggs, of Chadds Ford, PA, and her husband Andrew, and their children Olivia and Indiana. A Zoom Funeral Service will be held on November 28, 2020 at 10:30 am. To join this service, go to www.Zoom.Us
and the enter the meeting ID # 852 9370 0766 and enter the password 120604. In lieu of flowers, Pete’s family would prefer contributions to be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org
. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com