Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Priscilla Jane Harry Obituary
Priscilla Jane Harry, age 84, a resident of Glen Mills, passed away on April 15, 2020 in West Chester, PA. Priscilla was a graduate of Shaw High School. She was the daughter of the late George and Kathryn (Hamilton) Stanford and wife of the late David W. Harry. Survivors: children: Timothy Bourne, Robert Bourne, John Bourne, David Bourne, Linda Harry Orr, and Cindy Harry Keene; brother: Peter Stanford; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations in Priscilla’s name may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at . Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2020
