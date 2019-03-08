|
Rachel L. Marucci was born in 1975 on St. Patrick’s Day and passed away on February 27, 2019 at the age of 43. Loving daughter of Tony & Ruth Marucci. Mother of Adam Dunbar, Emily Olszewski & Kevin Olszewki. Sister of Thomas (Kate) Ritter. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles and many cousins. Rachel was predeceased by her grandparents George R. Whitton, Louis & Mary Marucci, her uncle Patrick Marucci and aunt Kathleen Marucci Cutter. She leaves behind her cat companion Harvey & many friends. Rachel enjoyed art & music, loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing with her dad. She attended beauty school after graduating from Ridley HS in 1993. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Memorial Visitation on Tuesday March 19 after 6pm at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood followed by a Memorial Service at 8pm. Int. Private.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2019