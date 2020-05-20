Ralph (Ace) Ciallella
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph (Ace) Ciallella, formerly of Secane, PA, passed away on May 12, 2020 at the age of 94. He resided at the Meadowview nursing home in Northfield, NJ for the past two years. Ralph was born June 29, 1925 in Crum Lynne, PA to the late Antonio Ciallella and wife, Benedetta (Castrelli) who were immigrants from Roccamandolfi, Italy. Ralph enlisted in the US Army at the age of 18 and proudly served his country in Germany during World War II. After his military service, Ralph worked at Fizzano Brothers (Crum Lynne) and DJ McNichol Company/A&P Markets (Philadelphia). In 1981, Ralph and his loving wife, Linnette, moved to Brigantine, NJ where they had careers at Atlantic City casinos. When they retired, they enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Pompano Beach, Florida and summers in Brigantine. One of Ralph’s favorite pastimes was going to Atlantic City casinos to play his favorite games…poker and blackjack. He also loved going to the Isle of Capri Casino and Racetrack in Pompano. Over the years, Ralph and his family created many memories and stories from parties and gatherings which he loved to share and make everyone laugh. He was always the life of the party. Ralph and Linnette were married for 51 years before her passing in 2001. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Contino, son Drew Ciallella (Sue), son Phillip Ciallella (Kathy), six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Family and friends will be invited to a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date when social distancing is no longer required. Details will be posted on the website for Cavanagh Funeral Homes, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074 (www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com). In loving memory of Ralph, contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved