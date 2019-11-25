|
Ralph E. Fucetolo passed away November 23, 2019, at the age of 86 and was from Aldan, PA. Loving son of the late Ralph and Virginia Fucetolo; beloved husband for 63 years of Helen (nee Gillin); devoted father of Susan Richardson (Lew); dear grandfather of Eric V. Carroll and Andrew D. Carroll, also survived by 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday 9 AM- 10:30 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074, followed by his Funeral Mass Friday 11 AM in the Church of St. Eugene, Primos, PA. Burial S.S.Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 26, 2019