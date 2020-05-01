Ralph Lewis Nather, 82, of Upper Chichester PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 29, 2020 surrounded by his family at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara Moss Nather; his children Donna Nather Cherwinski, Ralph (Diane), Nancy Clancy (Kevin), Barbara and Mary; his brother Frank (Joyce); his 10 grandchildren Matthew, Jeffrey and Caitlyn, William, Timothy and Jared, Lauren and Kristen, Barbara Ann and Mattisyn; his great grandchild Courtney. Ralph was predeceased by his parents Francis and Mary Nather; his siblings Robert, Sally and Jackie; and his children Robert, Marie and Matthew. Ralph graduated from Media High School in 1956 and began his career with Ridley School District, retiring as Superintendent of Maintenance in 1993. Due to Covid-19 a private burial will be held on Saturday May 2, 2020 in Media Cemetery. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.