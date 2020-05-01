Ralph Lewis Nather
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Lewis Nather, 82, of Upper Chichester PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 29, 2020 surrounded by his family at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara Moss Nather; his children Donna Nather Cherwinski, Ralph (Diane), Nancy Clancy (Kevin), Barbara and Mary; his brother Frank (Joyce); his 10 grandchildren Matthew, Jeffrey and Caitlyn, William, Timothy and Jared, Lauren and Kristen, Barbara Ann and Mattisyn; his great grandchild Courtney. Ralph was predeceased by his parents Francis and Mary Nather; his siblings Robert, Sally and Jackie; and his children Robert, Marie and Matthew. Ralph graduated from Media High School in 1956 and began his career with Ridley School District, retiring as Superintendent of Maintenance in 1993. Due to Covid-19 a private burial will be held on Saturday May 2, 2020 in Media Cemetery. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Burial
Media Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved