|
|
Ralph T. Smith, Age 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 3, 2020. Ralph was born and raised in Woodbury NJ., and graduated from Woodbury High School. After High School he continued on to Drexel University where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1959. He was employed at Texaco, Shell, then Sun Oil Chemical in Marcus Hook when he retired in 1987.He enjoyed hunting, fishing and crabbing in Cape May NJ. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Georgia (Howarth) Smith and Sons Ralph Jr.(Nancy), Scott (April), and Mark (Jill); 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren and Son-in-law Chris Mariani. Ralph was preceded in death by son Gregory and daughter Stacey Smith. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 2 to 3 pm at Rigby Funeral Home, 1 West Baltimore Ave. Media, Pa., 19063 Prayer Service 3 pm online condolences rigbyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 8, 2020