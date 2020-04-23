|
Ramon (Ray) Torello, age 79, departed this life on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Ray was born on December 5, 1940 to the late Margaret (Murphy) and Carl Torello. He grew up in Upper Darby and graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School in 1958. Ray was a loving husband to his wife of 50 years, Nancy (nee Parco) and devoted father to his three daughters Tina (Chris) Carola, Tara (Brendan) Torello-McClanahan and Ann Marie (Glenn) Torello-Arnott. He was the proud grandfather to his eight grandchildren - Lauren (Brandon) Duran, Joseph (Courtnaey) Carola, Michael Carola, Caylee, Maggie & Clare McClanahan and Liam & Logan Arnott. He is also survived by his sisters Anita (Gary) Greenfield and Mattie (Philip) Howe, and two nieces, Margo and Katie Greenfield. Ray was a helper, a jack of all trades, a friend to many and a practical problem solver. He was a clown and sometimes an “instigator”, but it was always with a purpose -- to show his love. He worked in many positions at SEPTA and was also a member of TWU local 234 for 35 years. He volunteered in many capacities throughout his life - he was a 4th degree Knight Member of De La Salle Council of the Knights of Columbus and he was a long time parishioner and volunteer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Collingdale. He loved working with his hands - fixing things, making knives and creating artistic metal sculptures. He thrived on being social - chatting with and helping all the people in his neighborhood and most of all, spending time with his loving wife, his children and grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray’s memory can be made to St. Joseph Parish, 500 Woodlawn Avenue Collingdale, PA. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020